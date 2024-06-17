MASA 24 closing ceremony B-Roll

Service members with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force (Forward) participate in the Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 closing ceremony at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, June 21, 2024. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kayla Halloran and Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 07:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|928285
|VIRIN:
|240621-M-OV505-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110398571
|Length:
|00:07:18
|Location:
|MANILA, PH
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
