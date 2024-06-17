Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MASA 24 closing ceremony B-Roll

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    06.21.2024

    Video by Cpl. Kayla Halloran and Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    Service members with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force (Forward) participate in the Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 closing ceremony at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, June 21, 2024. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kayla Halloran and Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 07:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928285
    VIRIN: 240621-M-OV505-2001
    Filename: DOD_110398571
    Length: 00:07:18
    Location: MANILA, PH

    Marines
    13THMEU
    3RDMAW
    MASA
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    IMEFSummerSeries

