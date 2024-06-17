Remembering the Battle of Midway

Every June, Pacific Fleet holds a ceremony to remember the Battle of Midway, and honor those who fought there.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 06:56
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|928279
|VIRIN:
|240606-F-CG016-8495
|Filename:
|DOD_110398529
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
