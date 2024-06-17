U.S. paratroopers with 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade perform a stress shoot while participating in sniper training at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 7, 2024. A 1-91 CAV sniper team will participate at the International Danish Sniper Competition later this month. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 06:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|928278
|VIRIN:
|240611-A-DT978-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_110398438
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, 1-91 CAV Sniper Team Trains for Denmark, by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
