    1-91 CAV Sniper Team Trains for Denmark

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.07.2024

    Video by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. paratroopers with 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade perform a stress shoot while participating in sniper training at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 7, 2024. A 1-91 CAV sniper team will participate at the International Danish Sniper Competition later this month. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
    (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 06:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 928278
    VIRIN: 240611-A-DT978-2002
    Filename: DOD_110398438
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    This work, 1-91 CAV Sniper Team Trains for Denmark, by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Snipers
    SkySoldiers
    StrongerTogether
    7thATC

