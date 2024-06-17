Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri Airmen Ramp Up Efforts on Aircraft Parking Project

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.20.2024

    Video by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 139th Civil Engineer Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, have poured 170 cubic yards of concrete for the aircraft parking ramp extension project at Yokota Air Base, Japan, from June 10 - 21, 2024. This multi-week project involves various Air National Guard units completing various sections of the ramp throughout the summer. When the project is complete, the ramp will accommodate up to 10 C-130J Hercules aircraft, boosting the Air Force’s operational effectiveness in the Indo-Pacific Command area. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 22:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 928257
    VIRIN: 240620-Z-UP142-9550
    Filename: DOD_110398093
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    air national guard
    parking ramp

