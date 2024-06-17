2024 DoD Warrior Games Athlete Airport Arrival

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Athletes competing in the 2024 DoD Warrior Games arrive at Orlando International Airport (MCO). The Warrior Games are designed to enhance recovery by engaging wounded, ill, and injured service members outside of traditional therapy settings. The program hopes to inspire recovery and physical fitness and encourage new opportunities for growth and achievement.