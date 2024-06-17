2024 DoD Warrior Games Athlete Airport Arrival

Athletes competing in the 2024 DoD Warrior Games arrive at Orlando International Airport (MCO). The Warrior Games are designed to enhance recovery by engaging wounded, ill, and injured service members outside of traditional therapy settings. The program hopes to inspire recovery and physical fitness and encourage new opportunities for growth and achievement.
