    2024 DoD Warrior Games Athlete Airport Arrival

    UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Video by Sgt. Maurice Moore 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Athletes competing in the 2024 DoD Warrior Games arrive at Orlando International Airport (MCO). The Warrior Games are designed to enhance recovery by engaging wounded, ill, and injured service members outside of traditional therapy settings. The program hopes to inspire recovery and physical fitness and encourage new opportunities for growth and achievement.

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 21:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928253
    VIRIN: 240618-A-LO506-8078
    Filename: DOD_110398054
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 DoD Warrior Games Athlete Airport Arrival, by SGT Maurice Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #WarriorGames24 #WG24

