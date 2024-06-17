Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KING OF THE GRILL NEX COMPETITION

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    06.14.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Fields and Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Snow

    AFN Sasebo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Navy Exchange hosted the King of the Grill grilling competition on June 15th. The competition brought SOFA personnel and families together to compete and enjoy a wide range of BBQ and grilled food. (U.S. Navy video taken by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 21:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928248
    VIRIN: 240615-N-PE072-7508
    Filename: DOD_110397985
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KING OF THE GRILL NEX COMPETITION, by PO3 Gabriel Fields and PO2 Daniel Snow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Sasebo
    CFAS Sasebo
    Grilling Event
    Navy Exchange (NEX)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT