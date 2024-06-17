Retired SPC Gerald "Jerry" Blakley shares his journey attending his second DoD Warrior Games. The adaptive sports featured in the DoD Warrior Games are a part of the larger DoD Warrior Care program. Within this program, adaptive sports provide reconditioning activities and competitive athletic opportunities to all wounded, ill and injured service members to improve their physical and mental wellness throughout the continuum of recovery and transition.
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2024 20:17
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|928244
|VIRIN:
|240620-A-MM361-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110397791
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, DoD Warrior Games Athlete Interview, by SGT Maurice Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
