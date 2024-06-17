DoD Warrior Games Athlete Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/928244" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Retired SPC Gerald "Jerry" Blakley shares his journey attending his second DoD Warrior Games. The adaptive sports featured in the DoD Warrior Games are a part of the larger DoD Warrior Care program. Within this program, adaptive sports provide reconditioning activities and competitive athletic opportunities to all wounded, ill and injured service members to improve their physical and mental wellness throughout the continuum of recovery and transition.