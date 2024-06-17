Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoD Warrior Games Athlete Interview

    UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Video by Sgt. Maurice Moore 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Retired SPC Gerald "Jerry" Blakley shares his journey attending his second DoD Warrior Games. The adaptive sports featured in the DoD Warrior Games are a part of the larger DoD Warrior Care program. Within this program, adaptive sports provide reconditioning activities and competitive athletic opportunities to all wounded, ill and injured service members to improve their physical and mental wellness throughout the continuum of recovery and transition.

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 20:17
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 928244
    VIRIN: 240620-A-MM361-1001
    Filename: DOD_110397791
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD Warrior Games Athlete Interview, by SGT Maurice Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #WarriorGames24 #WG24

