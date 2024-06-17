Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mountain Fest 2024 Day 3

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Video by Spc. Salvador Castro 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers and leaders from across the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum welcome members of the North Country community during Mountain Fest to view the spectacle of Division Live, a demonstration of the division’s combat capabilities and effectiveness, June 20, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. The event fosters engagement between Soldiers, families, and the surrounding community. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Salvador Castro)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 19:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928242
    VIRIN: 240620-A-JH229-8295
    Filename: DOD_110397708
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    This work, Mountain Fest 2024 Day 3, by SPC Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Army
    10thMountainDivision
    Mountainfest2024

