Mountain Fest 2024 Day 3

Soldiers and leaders from across the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum welcome members of the North Country community during Mountain Fest to view the spectacle of Division Live, a demonstration of the division’s combat capabilities and effectiveness, June 20, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. The event fosters engagement between Soldiers, families, and the surrounding community. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Salvador Castro)