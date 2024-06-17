Soldiers and leaders from across the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum welcome members of the North Country community during Mountain Fest to view the spectacle of Division Live, a demonstration of the division’s combat capabilities and effectiveness, June 20, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. The event fosters engagement between Soldiers, families, and the surrounding community. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Salvador Castro)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2024 19:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|928242
|VIRIN:
|240620-A-JH229-8295
|Filename:
|DOD_110397708
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mountain Fest 2024 Day 3, by SPC Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
