    DOD Warrior Game Highlight Reel - 20 June 2024

    ORLANDO NAVAL TRAINING CENTER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Video by Capt. David Reyes 

    DoD Warrior Games

    This film recaptures the events that occurred during the 2024 DOD Warrior Games on June 20, 2024. It highlights the athlete T-shirt distribution, as well as the thrilling wheelchair rugby and wheelchair basketball competitions.

    WarriorGames
    WoundedWarriors
    AdaptiveSports
    WG24
    WarriorGames2024

