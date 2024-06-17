Water flows from the mid-level gates of Pine Flat Dam on June 6, 2023, following historic rainfall and inflow into Pine Flat Lake, California. (U.S. Army photo by Ken Wright)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2024 17:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|928230
|VIRIN:
|230606-A-PZ859-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110397420
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|SANGER, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Water release at Pine Flat Dam following historic rainfall, by Kenneth Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
