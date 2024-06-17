D-Day Remembrance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Eighty years ago today, nearly 160,000 Allied Soldiers (73,000 of which were American troops) stormed the beaches of Normandy to free Europe from Nazi occupation. Operation Overlord began.

To the families of those who lost loved ones, we will never forget the sacrifices made. May their bravery inspire our men and women of the Armed Forces to continue to defend freedom from oppression and hatred of all forms.