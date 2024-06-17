NORAD & USNORTHCOM Command Senior Enlisted Leader Change of Responsibility

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Gen. Gregory Guillot, Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, presided over a Change of Responsibility ceremony on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, June 14, 2024, with Chief Master Sgt. John Storms taking the NORAD & USNORTHCOM Command Senior Enlisted Leader position from Sgt. Maj. James Porterfield who retired later that day after nearly 36 years of service. Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Sgt. Maj. Troy Black, served as the keynote speaker. Storms now serves as principal advisor to the commander on all enlisted matters for both commands. (Department of Defense video by Thomas Paul, Jhomil Bansil, and Chuck Marsh)