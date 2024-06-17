Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORAD & USNORTHCOM Command Senior Enlisted Leader Change of Responsibility

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Video by Thomas Paul 

    U.S. Northern Command

    Gen. Gregory Guillot, Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, presided over a Change of Responsibility ceremony on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, June 14, 2024, with Chief Master Sgt. John Storms taking the NORAD & USNORTHCOM Command Senior Enlisted Leader position from Sgt. Maj. James Porterfield who retired later that day after nearly 36 years of service. Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Sgt. Maj. Troy Black, served as the keynote speaker. Storms now serves as principal advisor to the commander on all enlisted matters for both commands. (Department of Defense video by Thomas Paul, Jhomil Bansil, and Chuck Marsh)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 12:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928181
    VIRIN: 240614-D-NE677-1001
    PIN: 240614
    Filename: DOD_110396584
    Length: 00:51:30
    Location: COLORADO, US

    NORAD
    U.S. Northern Command
    Command Senior Enlisted Leader

