Introduction to XCTC

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Video by Orion Oettel 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Gen. Robert Carruthers, Assistant Adjutant General Army, Florida National Guard introduces an upcoming Exportable Combat Training Center (XCTC) to the citizens and Soldiers of Florida.

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 10:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928169
    VIRIN: 240620-O-ZJ709-6003
    Filename: DOD_110396231
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: FLORIDA, US

