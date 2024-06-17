Buoy information with Ranger Michael Gross

Kaw Lake Ranger Michael Gross talks about the types of buoys boaters may encounter when visiting Tulsa District lakes.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2024 09:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928168
|VIRIN:
|240612-A-MW145-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110396181
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
