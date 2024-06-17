Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Buoy information with Ranger Michael Gross

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Video by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Kaw Lake Ranger Michael Gross talks about the types of buoys boaters may encounter when visiting Tulsa District lakes.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 09:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928168
    VIRIN: 240612-A-MW145-1001
    Filename: DOD_110396181
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buoy information with Ranger Michael Gross, by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    buoys
    water safety
    boating safety
    Tulsa District
    Safety Always

