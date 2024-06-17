SOCAF trains with Kenyan All-Women SWAT Team

U.S service members and members of “Lioness,” an all-women Kenyan SWAT team, participate in a medical training in Nairobi, Kenya, March 12-15, 2024. The joint training was part of international women, peace and security objectives, a long-standing effort to increase African partner capabilities and leverage contributions from women in security occupations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle)
|03.15.2024
Date Posted: 06.20.2024
|Package
|Location:
|NAIROBI, KE
