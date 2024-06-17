Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOCAF trains with Kenyan All-Women SWAT Team

    NAIROBI, KENYA

    03.15.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S service members and members of “Lioness,” an all-women Kenyan SWAT team, participate in a medical training in Nairobi, Kenya, March 12-15, 2024. The joint training was part of international women, peace and security objectives, a long-standing effort to increase African partner capabilities and leverage contributions from women in security occupations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 09:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 928167
    VIRIN: 062024-F-PU499-9001
    Filename: DOD_110396140
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: NAIROBI, KE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOCAF trains with Kenyan All-Women SWAT Team, by SrA Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TCCC
    Civil Affairs
    Kenya
    WPS

