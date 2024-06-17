Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    249th Army Birthday Celebration at Camp Darby

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    06.12.2024

    Video by Vincenzo Vitiello 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Camp Darby military community celebrates the 249th Army Birthday, Camp Darby, Italy, June 12, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 04:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928151
    VIRIN: 240612-A-IG394-1002
    Filename: DOD_110395787
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: LIVORNO, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 249th Army Birthday Celebration at Camp Darby, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Birthday
    Camp Darby
    SkySoldiers
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF

