    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, Australian Army participate in Exercise Thunder Walk 24

    MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    06.14.2024

    Video by Cpl. Migel Reynosa 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with India Battery, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, and Australian Army Soldiers with 102 Battery, 8th/12th Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery, participate in Exercise Thunder Walk 24 at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, May 26 to June 6, 2024. U.S. Marines and their Australian Allies rehearsed delivering precision artillery fire, integrating the fire direction center, and enhancing the joint combat space. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa) 

    This video contains music from USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Corporate Cinematic Trailer Inspiring composed by Colorofmusic/Jamendo/stock.adobe.com and Horror Trailer Action Tension Hero composed by Chillsound/Musicrevolution/stock.adobe.com

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 03:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928147
    VIRIN: 240614-M-PI941-1001
    Filename: DOD_110395705
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    I MEF
    Marines
    Artillery
    MRF-D
    USMCNEWS
    Thunder Walk

