U.S. Marines with India Battery, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, and Australian Army Soldiers with 102 Battery, 8th/12th Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery, participate in Exercise Thunder Walk 24 at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, May 26 to June 6, 2024. U.S. Marines and their Australian Allies rehearsed delivering precision artillery fire, integrating the fire direction center, and enhancing the joint combat space. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)
This video contains music from USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Corporate Cinematic Trailer Inspiring composed by Colorofmusic/Jamendo/stock.adobe.com and Horror Trailer Action Tension Hero composed by Chillsound/Musicrevolution/stock.adobe.com
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2024 03:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928147
|VIRIN:
|240614-M-PI941-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110395705
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, Australian Army participate in Exercise Thunder Walk 24, by Cpl Migel Reynosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT