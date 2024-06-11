Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: June 11, 2024

    JAPAN

    06.11.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen  

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: U.S. Army soldiers execute an air assault maneuver, which is part of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center, exportable exercise in the Philippines. US Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force Darwin 24-3 are participating in exercise Predator's walk at Mount Bundey Training Area Australia. US soldiers and US Marines clear simulated obstacles during a combat engineering subject matter expert exchange for Tiger strike 24 in Malaysia.

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024 21:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 928133
    VIRIN: 240611-F-WN543-6756
    Filename: DOD_110395460
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: June 11, 2024, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific
    INDOPACOM
    2-minute

