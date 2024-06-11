On this Pacific News: U.S. Army soldiers execute an air assault maneuver, which is part of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center, exportable exercise in the Philippines. US Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force Darwin 24-3 are participating in exercise Predator's walk at Mount Bundey Training Area Australia. US soldiers and US Marines clear simulated obstacles during a combat engineering subject matter expert exchange for Tiger strike 24 in Malaysia.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2024 21:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|928133
|VIRIN:
|240611-F-WN543-6756
|Filename:
|DOD_110395460
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: June 11, 2024, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT