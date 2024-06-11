Pacific News: June 11, 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this Pacific News: U.S. Army soldiers execute an air assault maneuver, which is part of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center, exportable exercise in the Philippines. US Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force Darwin 24-3 are participating in exercise Predator's walk at Mount Bundey Training Area Australia. US soldiers and US Marines clear simulated obstacles during a combat engineering subject matter expert exchange for Tiger strike 24 in Malaysia.