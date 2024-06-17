Airmen pour concrete for Yokota aircraft ramp extension

The 139th Civil Engineer Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, poured 170 cubic yards of concrete for the aircraft parking ramp extension project at Yokota Air Base, Japan, from June 10 - 21, 2024. This multi-week project involves various Air National Guard units completing various sections of the ramp throughout the summer. When the project is complete, the ramp will accommodate up to 10 C-130J Hercules aircraft, boosting the Air Force’s operational effectiveness in the Indo-Pacific Command area. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)
