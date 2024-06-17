Members of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency & the Government of Armenia participated in the Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Table Top Exercise (TTX) to enhance Armenia’s preparedness for natural, accidental or deliberate WMD chemical, biological, radiological & nuclear incidents in Yerevan, Armenia, 20-24 May.
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2024 11:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928114
|VIRIN:
|240619-D-HT311-1049
|Filename:
|DOD_110394797
|Length:
|00:03:45
|Location:
|AM
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Members of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency & the Government of Armenia participated in the Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Table Top Exercise, by Andrea Chaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
