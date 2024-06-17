2024 DoD Warrior Games conducts athlete classifications

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Retired Air Force Tech. Sgt. Justin Wolfe, an athlete with the 2024 DoD Warrior Games Team Air Force and Invictus Games 2025 Team USA, and Dr. Christopher Meyering, the chief medical officer for the 2024 DoD Warrior Games and medical lead for the Invictus Games 2025 Team USA, discuss the athlete classification process at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, June 16, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey)