    2024 DoD Warrior Games conducts athlete classifications

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey 

    362nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Retired Air Force Tech. Sgt. Justin Wolfe, an athlete with the 2024 DoD Warrior Games Team Air Force and Invictus Games 2025 Team USA, and Dr. Christopher Meyering, the chief medical officer for the 2024 DoD Warrior Games and medical lead for the Invictus Games 2025 Team USA, discuss the athlete classification process at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, June 16, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024 11:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 928111
    VIRIN: 240616-A-OE370-6758
    Filename: DOD_110394697
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Wounded Warrior
    Warrior Games
    WG24
    WarriorGames2024
    InvictusGames2025

