Retired Air Force Tech. Sgt. Justin Wolfe, an athlete with the 2024 DoD Warrior Games Team Air Force and Invictus Games 2025 Team USA, and Dr. Christopher Meyering, the chief medical officer for the 2024 DoD Warrior Games and medical lead for the Invictus Games 2025 Team USA, discuss the athlete classification process at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, June 16, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2024 11:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|928111
|VIRIN:
|240616-A-OE370-6758
|Filename:
|DOD_110394697
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 DoD Warrior Games conducts athlete classifications, by SFC Jeff VanWey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
