    3rd MLR participates in static display with Philippine Marines

    CAMP CAPE BOJEADOR, PHILIPPINES

    06.16.2024

    Video by Cpl. Malia Sparks 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, Philippine Marines with 4th Marine Brigade, and local civilians participate in a bilateral static display during Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 at Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines, June 16, 2024. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Malia Sparks)

    MASA
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    3rd MLR
    3rd LCT
    MASA24
    IMEFSummerSeries

