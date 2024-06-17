U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, Philippine Marines with 4th Marine Brigade, and local civilians participate in a bilateral static display during Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 at Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines, June 16, 2024. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Malia Sparks)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2024 08:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|928107
|VIRIN:
|240616-M-MI096-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110394629
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|CAMP CAPE BOJEADOR, PH
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, 3rd MLR participates in static display with Philippine Marines, by Cpl Malia Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
