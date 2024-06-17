Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PAREDES AIR STATION, PHILIPPINES

    06.18.2024

    Video by Cpl. Malia Sparks 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and a Philippine Marine with Marine Battalion Landing Team 10, share their experiences and involvement with the Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 at Paredes Air Station, Philippines, June 18-19, 2024. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Malia Sparks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024 07:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928106
    VIRIN: 240618-M-MI096-1001
    Filename: DOD_110394587
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: PAREDES AIR STATION, PH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines of MASA, by Cpl Malia Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MASA
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    3rd MLR
    3rd LCT
    MASA24
    IMEFSummerSeries

