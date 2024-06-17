Marines of MASA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and a Philippine Marine with Marine Battalion Landing Team 10, share their experiences and involvement with the Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 at Paredes Air Station, Philippines, June 18-19, 2024. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Malia Sparks)