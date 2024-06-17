U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, participate in a live-fire defense during Exercise Southern Jackaroo 24 at Townsville Field Training Area, Queensland, Australia, June 8, 2024. Members of MRF-D 24.3 deployed to TFTA to participate in Exercise Southern Jackaroo 24, a multilateral combined arms exercise held with capabilities and personnel from the Australian Army, U.S. Army and Marine Corps, Papua New Guinea Defence Force, and the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force to increase interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Earik Barton)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2024 01:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|928104
|VIRIN:
|240608-M-HW569-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110394475
|Length:
|00:04:51
|Location:
|TOWNSVILLE FIELD TRAINING AREA, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3 Marines participate in live-fire defense during exercise Southern Jackaroo 24, by Cpl Earik Barton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
