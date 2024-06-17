African Lion 2024

Spc. Magaly Mejia, a 92A (Automated Logistical Specialist) in the Distribution Management Center (DMC) at the 311th ESC, shares her first experience abroad and first participation in the U.S. Army's largest-scale joint operation in Africa. The AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of the U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (Video by U.S Army Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)
