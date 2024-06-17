Team Travis demonstrates commitment to patient care in UC24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. service members participate in Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2024 at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 18, 2024. Medical personnel and simulated patients flew in a C-130J Super Hercules from Travis AFB to Nevada Air National Guard Base in Reno, Nevada. Ultimate Caduceus assessed USTRANSCOM’s ability and capacity to conduct Global Patient Movement (GPM) at a large scale and in a field training environment, as well as examined patient movement functionality across the DoD and with interagency partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)