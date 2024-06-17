Team Travis demonstrates commitment to patient care in UC24

U.S. service members participate in Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2024 at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 18, 2024. Medical personnel and simulated patients flew in a C-130J Super Hercules from Travis AFB to Nevada Air National Guard Base in Reno, Nevada. Ultimate Caduceus assessed USTRANSCOM’s ability and capacity to conduct Global Patient Movement (GPM) at a large scale and in a field training environment, as well as examined patient movement functionality across the DoD and with interagency partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)
Date Taken:
|06.18.2024
Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 19:34
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|928093
VIRIN:
|240618-F-IP635-2001
Filename:
|DOD_110393989
Length:
|00:03:04
Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
Downloads:
|1
High-Res. Downloads:
|1
