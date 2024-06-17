Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Integrated Training Exercise 4-24: MAGTF-23 Father's Day message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Madisyn Paschal 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Air-Ground Task Force 23 share heartfelt messages on Father’s Day during Integrated Training Exercise 4-24 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, June 15, 2024. MAGTF-23, assembled from 35 home training centers, continues to prepare Marine Forces Reserve for potential future mobilizations and deployments. This special day reminds us of the strength and dedication of our Marines and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Madisyn Paschal)

    The music within this video production is copyright material used under license with HookSounds contract dated 1 Dec 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024 01:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928078
    VIRIN: 240615-M-QJ964-2001
    Filename: DOD_110393759
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Integrated Training Exercise 4-24: MAGTF-23 Father's Day message, by LCpl Madisyn Paschal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MFR
    ITX
    FathersDay
    MFRITX424
    ITX424

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT