Integrated Training Exercise 4-24: MAGTF-23 Father's Day message

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Air-Ground Task Force 23 share heartfelt messages on Father’s Day during Integrated Training Exercise 4-24 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, June 15, 2024. MAGTF-23, assembled from 35 home training centers, continues to prepare Marine Forces Reserve for potential future mobilizations and deployments. This special day reminds us of the strength and dedication of our Marines and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Madisyn Paschal)



The music within this video production is copyright material used under license with HookSounds contract dated 1 Dec 2024.