Sgt. Margarita Ferreira, from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, and Staff Sgt. Jesse Johnston, from U.S. Army Sustainment Command headquarters, completed the ASC Best Warrior Competition on June 11-13 at Marseilles Training Center, IL.
BWC events included the physical fitness assessment, M4 zero and qualification, night-to-day land navigation, tactical combat casualty care, and a 9-mile ruck march.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 16:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928065
|VIRIN:
|240614-A-IK992-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110393461
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|MARSEILLES, ILLINOIS, US
This work, ASC Best Warrior Competition 2024, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS
