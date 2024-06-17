Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASC Best Warrior Competition 2024

    MARSEILLES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Video by Sarah Ridenour  

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Sgt. Margarita Ferreira, from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, and Staff Sgt. Jesse Johnston, from U.S. Army Sustainment Command headquarters, completed the ASC Best Warrior Competition on June 11-13 at Marseilles Training Center, IL.

    BWC events included the physical fitness assessment, M4 zero and qualification, night-to-day land navigation, tactical combat casualty care, and a 9-mile ruck march.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 16:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928065
    VIRIN: 240614-A-IK992-1002
    Filename: DOD_110393461
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: MARSEILLES, ILLINOIS, US

    Best Warrior Competition
    Army Training
    Marseilles Training Center

