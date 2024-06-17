Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Women's exhibit in the Barksdale Global Power Museum

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Elizabeth Micaletti, museum director/curator, Brig. Gen. Kristin Goodwin, retired, Headquarters Space Operations Command deputy commanding general for support, and CMSgt. Melvina Smith, retired, Air Force Global Strike Command command chief, talk about a new Women’s exhibit and the meaning behind it June 12, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Goodwin and Smith’s uniforms are displayed in the exhibit as part of Air Force Global Strike Command history. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 16:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928062
    VIRIN: 240612-F-DY500-1001
    Filename: DOD_110393362
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Women's exhibit in the Barksdale Global Power Museum, by A1C Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC
    Kristin Goodwin
    Barksdale Global Power Museum
    Women's Exhibit
    Melvina Smith

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT