New Women's exhibit in the Barksdale Global Power Museum

Elizabeth Micaletti, museum director/curator, Brig. Gen. Kristin Goodwin, retired, Headquarters Space Operations Command deputy commanding general for support, and CMSgt. Melvina Smith, retired, Air Force Global Strike Command command chief, talk about a new Women’s exhibit and the meaning behind it June 12, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Goodwin and Smith’s uniforms are displayed in the exhibit as part of Air Force Global Strike Command history. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)