    M&FRC Welcome Video

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur 

    20th Fighter Wing

    A newcomers briefing localized to Shaw Air Force Base informs incoming personnel about resources offered by the 20th Fighter Wing Military & Family Readiness Center, April 3, 2024. The M&FRC facilitates the connection of service members and their families with services available both on and off base, which provide aid in several areas such as financial counseling, support for permanent changes of station, and deployment support. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)


    Music source is Pixabay | CC0
    https://pixabay.com/service/license-summary/

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 14:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 928046
    VIRIN: 240403-F-HO927-1001
    Filename: DOD_110393169
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    welcome
    Shaw AFB
    20th FW
    M&FRC

