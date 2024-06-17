M&FRC Welcome Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/928046" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A newcomers briefing localized to Shaw Air Force Base informs incoming personnel about resources offered by the 20th Fighter Wing Military & Family Readiness Center, April 3, 2024. The M&FRC facilitates the connection of service members and their families with services available both on and off base, which provide aid in several areas such as financial counseling, support for permanent changes of station, and deployment support. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)





Music source is Pixabay | CC0

https://pixabay.com/service/license-summary/