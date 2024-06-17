Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Salute to Summer hosts Marne Tattoo

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Video by Sgt. Duke Edwards 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division participate in Marne Tattoo as part of the Salute to Summer celebration at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 17, 2024. The Marne Tattoo ceremony celebrates the 3rd ID legacy through performance and music, sharing the storied division's history for all past and present members of the Marne community. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928036
    VIRIN: 240617-A-MA645-8549
    Filename: DOD_110392953
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd ID
    Rock of the Marne
    Salute to Summer
    Marne Tatto

