Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division participate in Marne Tattoo as part of the Salute to Summer celebration at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 17, 2024. The Marne Tattoo ceremony celebrates the 3rd ID legacy through performance and music, sharing the storied division's history for all past and present members of the Marne community. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 13:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928036
|VIRIN:
|240617-A-MA645-8549
|Filename:
|DOD_110392953
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Salute to Summer hosts Marne Tattoo, by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
