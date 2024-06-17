Salute to Summer hosts Marne Tattoo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/928036" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division participate in Marne Tattoo as part of the Salute to Summer celebration at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 17, 2024. The Marne Tattoo ceremony celebrates the 3rd ID legacy through performance and music, sharing the storied division's history for all past and present members of the Marne community. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)