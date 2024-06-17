The 31st Fighter Wing celebrates Juneteenth at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 15th, 2024. Juneteenth is a remembrance day for the official end of slavery in the United States. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 11:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|928023
|VIRIN:
|240615-F-SH233-8096
|Filename:
|DOD_110392479
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st FW celebrates Juneteenth, by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
