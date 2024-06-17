Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st FW celebrates Juneteenth

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.15.2024

    Video by Airman Synsere Howard 

    31st Fighter Wing

    The 31st Fighter Wing celebrates Juneteenth at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 15th, 2024. Juneteenth is a remembrance day for the official end of slavery in the United States. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 11:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 928023
    VIRIN: 240615-F-SH233-8096
    Filename: DOD_110392479
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    This work, 31st FW celebrates Juneteenth, by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviano
    Juneteenth

