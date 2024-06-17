Prepare to lift

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Lucas Weber 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Crew Chiefs assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing utilize hydraulic jacks to raise a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 10, 2024. Weighing around 282,000 pounds, the C-17 required six, 60-ton jacks to be lifted a few feet in the air so the crew chiefs could perform inspections on the landing gear. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Lucas M. Weber)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 12:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928019
    VIRIN: 240610-F-NX941-2001
    Filename: DOD_110392453
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US

