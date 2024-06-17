Prepare to lift

Crew Chiefs assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing utilize hydraulic jacks to raise a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 10, 2024. Weighing around 282,000 pounds, the C-17 required six, 60-ton jacks to be lifted a few feet in the air so the crew chiefs could perform inspections on the landing gear. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Lucas M. Weber)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 12:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928019
|VIRIN:
|240610-F-NX941-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110392453
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Hometown:
|PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT