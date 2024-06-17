Prepare to lift

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Crew Chiefs assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing utilize hydraulic jacks to raise a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 10, 2024. Weighing around 282,000 pounds, the C-17 required six, 60-ton jacks to be lifted a few feet in the air so the crew chiefs could perform inspections on the landing gear. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Lucas M. Weber)