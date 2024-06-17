Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keesler News 17 June 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing

    A1C Kurstyn Canida, 81 TRW/PA, and A1C Devyn Waits, 81 TRW/PA, recap the previous week's Gyncyber Camp for local teachers and the Keesler Fire Department's readiness exercise and preview upcoming events including the TSgt Release Party, the Juneteenth Freedom March 5K, and the Air Force Ball.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 09:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 928004
    VIRIN: 240617-F-PI774-7082
    Filename: DOD_110392170
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler News 17 June 2024, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    81 TRW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT