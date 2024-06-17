A1C Kurstyn Canida, 81 TRW/PA, and A1C Devyn Waits, 81 TRW/PA, recap the previous week's Gyncyber Camp for local teachers and the Keesler Fire Department's readiness exercise and preview upcoming events including the TSgt Release Party, the Juneteenth Freedom March 5K, and the Air Force Ball.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 09:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|928004
|VIRIN:
|240617-F-PI774-7082
|Filename:
|DOD_110392170
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Keesler News 17 June 2024, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
