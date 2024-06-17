Titan Tuesday: Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Slater

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/928001" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Slayton, a section chief with the 39th Contracting Squadron explains why he joined the U.S. Air Force and what he enjoy most about being stationed at Incirlik Air Base, June 13, 2024. The 39th CONS provides acquisition management for a $1 billion portfolio of mission-essential and quality-of-life services - sustaining infrastructure and 2,900 U.S. military, civilian and contractor personnel and units across Turkey. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)