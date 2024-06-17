Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Titan Tuesday: Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Slater

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    06.13.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Slayton, a section chief with the 39th Contracting Squadron explains why he joined the U.S. Air Force and what he enjoy most about being stationed at Incirlik Air Base, June 13, 2024. The 39th CONS provides acquisition management for a $1 billion portfolio of mission-essential and quality-of-life services - sustaining infrastructure and 2,900 U.S. military, civilian and contractor personnel and units across Turkey. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 08:53
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 928001
    VIRIN: 240613-F-TO545-4446
    Filename: DOD_110391959
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Titan Tuesday: Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Slater, by TSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Incirlik
    contracting
    Jonathan Slater
    39 CONS
    Titan Tuesday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT