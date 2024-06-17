U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Slayton, a section chief with the 39th Contracting Squadron explains why he joined the U.S. Air Force and what he enjoy most about being stationed at Incirlik Air Base, June 13, 2024. The 39th CONS provides acquisition management for a $1 billion portfolio of mission-essential and quality-of-life services - sustaining infrastructure and 2,900 U.S. military, civilian and contractor personnel and units across Turkey. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 08:53
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|928001
|VIRIN:
|240613-F-TO545-4446
|Filename:
|DOD_110391959
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Titan Tuesday: Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Slater, by TSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
