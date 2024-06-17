ACC command team meets JBLE Airmen leading the Great Power Competition charge

U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of Air Combat Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Dave Wolfe, command chief of ACC, delivers words of encouragement during an all-call at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 11, 2024. The all-call portion of the leadership team’s immersion at JBLE provided Airmen, from both the 633d Air Base Wing and 1st Fighter Wing, the opportunity to ask questions and receive feedback about various topics from force readiness and Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)
|06.11.2024
|06.18.2024 08:36
|Package
|927999
|240611-F-PG418-7001
|DOD_110391890
|00:00:33
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|1
|1
