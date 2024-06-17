Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACC command team meets JBLE Airmen leading the Great Power Competition charge

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of Air Combat Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Dave Wolfe, command chief of ACC, delivers words of encouragement during an all-call at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 11, 2024. The all-call portion of the leadership team’s immersion at JBLE provided Airmen, from both the 633d Air Base Wing and 1st Fighter Wing, the opportunity to ask questions and receive feedback about various topics from force readiness and Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)

    TAGS

    ACE
    ACC
    GPC
    Force Readiness
    All Call
    Airmen Readiness

