Soldiers Celebrate U.S. Army 249th Birthday in Times Square

New York, N.Y. – Soldiers, dignitaries, and community partners gathered in the middle of Times Square to celebrate the 249th U.S. Army Birthday here on June 14, 2024. The event was hosted by the U.S. Army New York City Recruiting Battalion and featured live performances from the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, the West Point Band’s Benny Havens Band, a future soldier swearing-in ceremony, a cake cutting, and community partner meeting.
(U.S. Army Photo By: Sgt 1st Gregory Williams/Released)
