Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers Celebrate U.S. Army 249th Birthday in Times Square

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Williams 

    353d Civil Affairs Command

    New York, N.Y. – Soldiers, dignitaries, and community partners gathered in the middle of Times Square to celebrate the 249th U.S. Army Birthday here on June 14, 2024. The event was hosted by the U.S. Army New York City Recruiting Battalion and featured live performances from the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, the West Point Band’s Benny Havens Band, a future soldier swearing-in ceremony, a cake cutting, and community partner meeting.
    (U.S. Army Photo By: Sgt 1st Gregory Williams/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 08:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927994
    VIRIN: 240614-A-BD830-2004
    Filename: DOD_110391816
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Celebrate U.S. Army 249th Birthday in Times Square, by SFC Gregory Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New York City
    West Point
    U.S. Army
    Old Guard
    Army Birthday
    NYCRB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT