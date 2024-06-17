Interview - Juneteenth

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/927984" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

American forces Network Kaiserslautern interviewed Master Sgt. Yrral White, Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce program manger, about the importance of celebrating Juneteenth and what events the Kaiserslautern Military Community has planned in commemoration June 17, 2024, on Vogelweh Air Base, Germany. Juneteenth, a holiday in celebration of the emancipation of slaves in the 1860s, became a federal holiday in 2021. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)