    Interview - Juneteenth

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.17.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    American forces Network Kaiserslautern interviewed Master Sgt. Yrral White, Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce program manger, about the importance of celebrating Juneteenth and what events the Kaiserslautern Military Community has planned in commemoration June 17, 2024, on Vogelweh Air Base, Germany. Juneteenth, a holiday in celebration of the emancipation of slaves in the 1860s, became a federal holiday in 2021. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 05:40
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 927984
    VIRIN: 240618-F-VG042-1001
    Filename: DOD_110391561
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    AFN
    Diversity
    DE&I
    Juneteenth
    Special Observance
    IPPW

