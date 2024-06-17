American forces Network Kaiserslautern interviewed Master Sgt. Yrral White, Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce program manger, about the importance of celebrating Juneteenth and what events the Kaiserslautern Military Community has planned in commemoration June 17, 2024, on Vogelweh Air Base, Germany. Juneteenth, a holiday in celebration of the emancipation of slaves in the 1860s, became a federal holiday in 2021. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 05:40
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|927984
|VIRIN:
|240618-F-VG042-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110391561
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Interview - Juneteenth, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
