Fritz Rademacher and Piotr Niec interviews the German Permanent Representative to NATO, H.E. Ambassador Dr. Geza von Geyr on 30 April 2024.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 04:06
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|927980
|VIRIN:
|240430-A-DV978-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110391495
|Length:
|00:00:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Strategically Speaking - Interview with German Permanent Representative to NATO, H.E. Ambassador Dr. Geza von Geyr, by SFC Edward French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT