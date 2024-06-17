Team Travis demonstrates commitment to patient care in UC24

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Video by Solomon Navarro 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to 60th Air Mobility Wing participate in Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2024 at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 13, 2024. Ultimate Caduceus assessed USTRANSCOM’s ability and capacity to conduct Global Patient Movement (GPM) at a large scale and in a field training environment, as well as examined patient movement functionality across the DoD and with interagency partners.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 22:14
    Category: B-Roll
    TAGS

    Airmen
    USAF
    Ultimate Caduceus
    UC24

