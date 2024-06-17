Team Travis demonstrates commitment to patient care in UC24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/927959" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to 60th Air Mobility Wing participate in Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2024 at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 13, 2024. Ultimate Caduceus assessed USTRANSCOM’s ability and capacity to conduct Global Patient Movement (GPM) at a large scale and in a field training environment, as well as examined patient movement functionality across the DoD and with interagency partners.