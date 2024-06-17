U.S. Airmen assigned to 60th Air Mobility Wing participate in Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2024 at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 13, 2024. Ultimate Caduceus assessed USTRANSCOM’s ability and capacity to conduct Global Patient Movement (GPM) at a large scale and in a field training environment, as well as examined patient movement functionality across the DoD and with interagency partners.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 21:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927958
|VIRIN:
|240613-F-ZL172-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110391081
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Travis demonstrates commitment to patient care in UC24, by Solomon Navarro, identified by DVIDS
