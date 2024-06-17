Missouri Airmen conduct rope rescue training at Yokota

Airmen from the 139th Civil Engineer Squadron’s fire emergency services, Missouri Air National Guard, conduct rope rescue training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 13, 2024. This type of training helps familiarize firefighters with being on ropes in high-stress situations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)
