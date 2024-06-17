Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division compete in the foot races tournament at Bowerman Track during the week-long Mountain Fest celebration on Fort Drum, New York, June 17, 2024. Such team sports events are crucial for fostering camaraderie, building trust, and enhancing competitive spirit within and between units. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)
|06.17.2024
|06.17.2024 17:03
|Package
|927930
|240617-A-GW675-7383
|DOD_110390638
|00:00:43
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|1
|1
This work, Mountain Fest 2024 Day 1, by SPC Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
