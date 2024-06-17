Mountain Fest 2024 Day 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division compete in the foot races tournament at Bowerman Track during the week-long Mountain Fest celebration on Fort Drum, New York, June 17, 2024. Such team sports events are crucial for fostering camaraderie, building trust, and enhancing competitive spirit within and between units. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)