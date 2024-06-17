Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mountain Fest 2024 Day 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Video by Spc. Samuel Bonney 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division compete in the foot races tournament at Bowerman Track during the week-long Mountain Fest celebration on Fort Drum, New York, June 17, 2024. Such team sports events are crucial for fostering camaraderie, building trust, and enhancing competitive spirit within and between units. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 17:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 927930
    VIRIN: 240617-A-GW675-7383
    Filename: DOD_110390638
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mountain Fest 2024 Day 1, by SPC Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    US Army
    MountainFest2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT