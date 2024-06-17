Mountain Fest 2024 Day 1

Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division compete in the kickball tournament at Cool Fields during the week-long Mountain Fest celebration, June 17, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Teams with the most points between all events will compete in the championship event to win the Commander’s Cup trophy. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 16:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|927894
|VIRIN:
|240617-A-GW675-2335
|Filename:
|DOD_110390232
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
