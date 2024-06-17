Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DDRP PE&O Supplement and Fitness Series - Crawl, Walk, Run - Vid 5

    UNITED STATES

    02.26.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Kelly Collett 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    Branch Manager for the DDRP, Lt. Col. Jeremy Jones talks about how to work up to proper exercise while staying "slow and controlled".

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 14:59
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 927886
    VIRIN: 240226-F-HZ960-3556
    Filename: DOD_110390193
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DDRP PE&O Supplement and Fitness Series - Crawl, Walk, Run - Vid 5, by MSgt Kelly Collett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ang
    fitness
    DDRP
    ANGCares365
    ANGCares

