DDRP PE&O Supplement and Fitness Series - Crawl, Walk, Run - Vid 5

Branch Manager for the DDRP, Lt. Col. Jeremy Jones talks about how to work up to proper exercise while staying "slow and controlled".
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 14:59
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|927886
|VIRIN:
|240226-F-HZ960-3556
|Filename:
|DOD_110390193
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
