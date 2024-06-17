The 10th Mountain Division holds its Annual Remembrance Ceremony honoring those who have fallen in the line of duty, June 17, 2024, at Memorial Park on Fort Drum, New York. Maj. Gen. Scott M. Naumann, 10th Mountian Division commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Brett Johnson, 10th Mountain Division's most senior enlisted advisor, rendered honors for fallen 10th Mountain Soldiers. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kasimir Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 16:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927884
|VIRIN:
|240617-A-PK617-9523
|Filename:
|DOD_110390181
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Annual Remembrance Ceremony, by SPC Kasimir Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT