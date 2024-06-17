Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Annual Remembrance Ceremony

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Video by Spc. Kasimir Jackson 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 10th Mountain Division holds its Annual Remembrance Ceremony honoring those who have fallen in the line of duty, June 17, 2024, at Memorial Park on Fort Drum, New York. Maj. Gen. Scott M. Naumann, 10th Mountian Division commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Brett Johnson, 10th Mountain Division's most senior enlisted advisor, rendered honors for fallen 10th Mountain Soldiers. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kasimir Jackson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 16:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927884
    VIRIN: 240617-A-PK617-9523
    Filename: DOD_110390181
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Annual Remembrance Ceremony, by SPC Kasimir Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #10th Mountain Division
    #USArmy
    #Alpine
    #MountainFest 2024

