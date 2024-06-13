Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hatch Act Training (13 June 2024)

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Video by Melissa Campbell 

    Defense Health Agency - E&T

    A recording of the Hatch Act Training delivered by Ms. Laurie Rafferty on June 13, 2024

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 13:29
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 927867
    VIRIN: 240613-O-TR044-3077
    Filename: DOD_110389862
    Length: 00:58:46
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hatch Act Training (13 June 2024), by Melissa Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    No keywords found.

    politics
    political
    Hatch Act

