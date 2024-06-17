U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, with the NATO Multinational Battlegroup Poland, stationed at Bemowo Piskie Training Area participate as panelists at the 2024 Women of NATO conference hosted by the 5th Territorial Defence Force in Ciechanow, Poland, June 15, 2024. The 1st Cavalry Division and Task Force Pegasus recognize the importance of connecting with NATO allies on and off the battlefield. They aim to strengthen the bonds between allies through community engagements and shared understanding, ensuring a stronger NATO partnership and cooperation. (U.S. Army video by 1st Sgt. Jessica Barnett)
|06.15.2024
|06.17.2024 11:49
|B-Roll
|927855
|240615-Z-EX319-1003
|DOD_110389654
|00:03:59
|CIECHANOW, PL
|1
|1
This work, 2-12 Cav. Regt. participates in Women of NATO conference in Poland, by 1SG Jessica Barnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
