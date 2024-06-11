Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 24.3 Marines, ADF conduct amphibious ship-to-shore operations from HMAS Adelaide

    COWLEY BEACH TRAINING AREA, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    06.16.2024

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole  

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 offload vehicles from a Royal Australian Navy Landing Craft assigned to HMAS Adelaide (L01) for an amphibious ship-to-shore operation during the Wet and Dry Exercise Rehearsal at Cowley Beach Training Area, QLD, Australia, June 16, 2024. During WADER, elements from the MRF-D Marine Air-Ground Task Force will conduct MV-22B Osprey deck landing qualifications, a live-fire deck shoot, medical subject matter expert exchanges, enhance amphibious fires, command and control, and initiate a ship-to-shore movement in order to set conditions for future operational tasking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 06:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927819
    VIRIN: 240616-M-QM580-2001
    Filename: DOD_110388898
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: COWLEY BEACH TRAINING AREA, QUEENSLAND, AU

    This work, MRF-D 24.3 Marines, ADF conduct amphibious ship-to-shore operations from HMAS Adelaide, by GySgt Kassie McDole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines
    ship to shore
    MRF-D
    USMCNews
    WADER
    I MEF Summer Series

