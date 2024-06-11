MRF-D 24.3 Marines, ADF conduct amphibious ship-to-shore operations from HMAS Adelaide

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 offload vehicles from a Royal Australian Navy Landing Craft assigned to HMAS Adelaide (L01) for an amphibious ship-to-shore operation during the Wet and Dry Exercise Rehearsal at Cowley Beach Training Area, QLD, Australia, June 16, 2024. During WADER, elements from the MRF-D Marine Air-Ground Task Force will conduct MV-22B Osprey deck landing qualifications, a live-fire deck shoot, medical subject matter expert exchanges, enhance amphibious fires, command and control, and initiate a ship-to-shore movement in order to set conditions for future operational tasking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 06:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927819
|VIRIN:
|240616-M-QM580-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110388898
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|COWLEY BEACH TRAINING AREA, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
